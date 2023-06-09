Two boys seriously injured at private school in Devon
Two pupils at a private school are being treated in hospital after a "serious incident" overnight.
A letter sent to parents of children at Blundell's School - in Tiverton, Devon - seen by the BBC, said the incident was being investigated by police.
The letter said two boys had been "seriously injured" and were in hospital.
It said it was believed to be an "isolated incident" and there was no ongoing threat or concern.
Bart Wielenga, head of the school, told parents and guardians in the letter there would be a police presence around Petergate, one of the school's boarding houses, for "some time".
Mr Wielenga said in the letter that the school was working closely with police, adding he would be addressing pupils and support would be available.
He urged parents not to engage in speculation or post on social media.
Blundell's School - which has fees of £41,325 a school year for a boarder - told the BBC it would not be commenting on the matter at this time.
Devon and Cornwall Police and South Western Ambulance Service have also been contacted for more information.