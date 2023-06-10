Blundell's School: Boy charged with two counts of attempted murder
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after an assault at a boarding school which left two students in hospital.
Police said the accused has also been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent at Blundell's School near Tiverton in Devon.
The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, is due to appear before magistrates in Exeter on Monday.
One of the boys who was injured is in a critical condition, police said.
The other boy remains in a stable, but serious, condition, both have their families with them and are being supported by officers.
One man, a member of staff at the school, also sustained injuries and was discharged from hospital on Friday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Supt Toby Davies said: "Our thoughts remain with the injured boys and their families in what must be a harrowing time for them.
"My officers are continuing to support them and the wider school community."
'Avoid speculation'
The area has been cordoned off for investigations and was expected to remain there for the rest of the day, he added.
He also reminded people that by law the suspect could not be identified.
"These rules are not solely for media organisations to adhere to; they also apply to members of the public and includes information posted via social media," he said.
"This may be seen as interfering with a live investigation and an active criminal trial, and therefore could see those who do not adhere found in contempt of court.
"We therefore remind the public that it is vital that they do not speculate on the identity of either the victims or the suspect in this case."