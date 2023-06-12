Boy, 16, in court over boarding school assaults

Blundell's School, TivertonR-Jay/Alamy/PA Wire
The incident happened at Blundell's boarding school in Tiverton, Devon

A 16 year-old boy is due to appear in court on Monday, charged with two counts of attempted murder.

It follows a violent assault at a boarding school in Devon that left two students in hospital, and injured a teacher.

The police said the boy has also been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent at Blundell's School near Tiverton in Devon.

The 16-year-old is due to appear at Exeter Magistrates Court.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.