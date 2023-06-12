Boy, 16, in court over boarding school assaults
- Published
A 16 year-old boy is due to appear in court on Monday, charged with two counts of attempted murder.
It follows a violent assault at a boarding school in Devon that left two students in hospital, and injured a teacher.
The police said the boy has also been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent at Blundell's School near Tiverton in Devon.
The 16-year-old is due to appear at Exeter Magistrates Court.
