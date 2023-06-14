Paintings more than 100 years old displayed in Devon
An archive of more than 250 watercolour paintings from more than 100 years ago have gone on display in Devon.
The paintings have been brought out of the archives at the National Trust's Arlington Court near Barnstaple.
The pieces were painted by former resident Rosalie Chichester in 1917.
The illustrations are helping a team map where floral species flourished years ago, and will contribute to a wider project to restore grasslands in north Devon.
Meadows around the regency house are being cared for to encourage the wildflowers depicted in the albums, the National Trust said.
Senior gardener Hannah Phillips said: "The watercolour paintings have given us a really important insight into what kind of flowers would have been commonplace 100 years ago.
"We've been planting 10 of the species Rosalie records in her paintings, including yellow rattle, meadow buttercup, knapweed, yarrow and ox-eye daisy, and plan to plant more in the coming months and years."
From 27 May to 30 June, visitors can follow a wildflower trail of the paintings, and the wildflowers depicted in the pieces.