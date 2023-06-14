Exmouth dye test to locate outflow pipe 'inconclusive'
A dye test that was supposed to determine the site of a storm overflow in Devon has failed.
South West Water (SWW) said it released the dye near Maer Rocks on Exmouth Beach at the request of the community but the test was "inconclusive".
The company said it would "explore further options" to confirm the discharge location.
Campaigners said beachgoers needed to know the location of the outfall pipe due to concerns over water quality.
Geoff Crawford, from End Sewage Convoys and Pollution Exmouth, said the exact location of the pipe would determine how frequently the water would need to be tested.
He said it was possible the pipe could be in a different location to where SWW had understood it to be.
"The dye test is for all of us - for them to know where it is - and for the public to be confident," he said.
"At the moment they test once or twice a week - if the pipe is closer to the beach they would have to test more often."
SWW said the dye test did not work as planned on Wednesday.
A spokeswoman said: "The purpose of the dye test was to confirm the discharge location of our outfall pipe to provide reassurance to the community that our outfall functions as designed.
"Unfortunately, the test was inconclusive. We suspect this was due to lack of available water to flush the dye in the network out through the pipe.
"We were grateful for the support of the local community during the test and we will explore further options in order to confirm the discharge location."
Mr Crawford said all parties were "in a situation now where we haven't proven anything and we have dye in the tank".
SWW had reassured swimmers before the test that the dye was "harmless" and turning the water yellow or green would only be "temporary".
It said the dye had the potential to show on swimmers or animals but this was unlikely.
The firm agreed to conduct the test to reassure the community that the outfall functions as designed.