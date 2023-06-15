Warning over low reservoir levels in Devon and Cornwall
South West Water (SWW) is warning the public of low reservoir levels.
It said due to hot and dry weather, reservoir levels across the region had been "unable to fully recharge ahead of the peak summer demand".
A hosepipe ban has been in place in Cornwall and parts of north Devon since August 2022.
The ban was extended into large parts of Devon in April which was supposed to help replenish water supplies at Roadford reservoir.
SWW Drought and Resilience Director David Harris said the reservoirs were "still not where we need them to be".
He said: "We need customers, businesses and visitors in our beautiful region to continue to do their part and reduce their water use whenever possible.
"We are not asking customers to stop using water, we are asking that they use it responsibly."
Roadford Reservoir currently has nearly 16% less water compared to June 2022, and Colliford Reservoir, which dropped to around 15% in 2022, is around 2% higher than June 2022.
SWW said it was investing £125m to "significantly increase its water resources" across Cornwall and Devon.
In November 2022, the company was told to "urgently address" the impact of waste water discharges, and was fined more than £2.1m after it admitted causing pollution in the counties in April.
CEO Susan Davy was one of three heads to not take her annual bonus, which SWW said would instead go directly to customers via a shareholder scheme or be taken as a credit on their bill.
The company also increased its share dividend by 10.9% for 2023.
