South West Water hosepipe ban: Your questions answered
A hosepipe ban for Cornwall and most of Devon is expected to be in place until at least December. We put some of your questions to South West Water (SWW) about what it means for you, why it's happening, and when it might end.
Why is a hosepipe ban in place?
SWW says water resources in Devon and Cornwall are under pressure.
The company's drought and resilience director David Harris said demand typically increased by 20% in summer and a hosepipe ban could shave 5% off that.
"We need to see demand being reduced. If we can see that reduction, and if we get some good rainfall as well, we can look at lifting that hosepipe ban," he said.
When are people not allowed to use a hosepipe?
At the moment, you cannot use your hosepipe in either region to:
- water the garden or plants
- wash the car, patio or a boat
- fill a swimming or paddling pool
- fill or maintain a domestic pond
Anyone breaking the rules could face a fine of up to £1,000.
Are there any exceptions?
There are some automatic exceptions, including:
- Commercial businesses, such as car washes or those that need to water
- Blue badge holders
- Filling a pond where the welfare of fish depend on it
- Filling pools for medical treatment
- Watering an allotment where plants are grown for food, including home gardens
Mr Harris said people should use water sparingly even if they have an exemption.
When will the hosepipe ban be lifted?
SWW has previously said by 1 December but Mr Harris has said "as soon as it's responsible" to.
Water levels at Roadford Reservoir are currently 15% lower compared to June 2022 and those at Colliford Reservoir, which dropped to about 15% capacity last year, are about 2% higher than they were previously.
"The rainfall is patchy at best at the moment and so we need to just wait a little bit longer," he said.
Can SWW introduce further restrictions?
Mr Harris said there were no plans to at the minute but the company had planned for scenarios that were worse than Met Office predictions.
"We're confident that we will not have to go any further into restrictions," he said.
"Having said that, what we really want to see is a reduction in that demand through the hosepipe ban and also changed behaviour from tourists, customers and businesses.
Has anyone been fined?
Not yet, although some people have been spoken to and encouraged to change their behaviour, Mr Harris said.
"Decisions that people make on water use in their gardens and in their homes really can have a big impact on security of our water supply," he added.
"We need people to be responsible in our water use to help us through this summer period."