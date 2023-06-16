Rare dung beetle last recorded in 1930s found in Devon
- Published
A rare dung beetle has been found in Devon which was last recorded in the late 1930s.
It was discovered by entomologist Clive Turner in April on land in Bittaford, near to Harford and Ugborough Common.
The Atholus Bimaculatus is a member of the clown beetle family, which feeds and nests near livestock, putting nutrients back into the ecosystem.
It comes after a targeted dung beetle survey, with two more planned in June and September.
The surveys are being coordinated by the Dartmoor Hill Farm Project, which promotes the role of agriculture on Dartmoor.
This species of clown beetle also improves soil structure and carbon capture.
The beetle itself is also an important food source for other species, from birds to bats and they rely on a constant supply of dung that is pesticide and insecticide free.
David Attwell, Dartmoor Land management advisor, said: "Our aim is to improve the amount of clean dung available year-round without compromising animal health and welfare.
"This survey work is key to providing a repeatable and auditable structure to monitor the impact of changes agreed by everyone involved.
"Monitoring their status and numbers provides information about the ecological 'health' of the common and the livestock that rely on it."