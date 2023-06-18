Families told to stop leaving items on graves in Devon
Families have been told to stop putting decorations and additional items onto graves at a cemetery in Devon.
Kathleen Blackwood, 66, received a letter from Ivybridge Town Council to remove items she had placed on her daughter's grave at Woodlands Cemetery.
Ms Blackwood lost her 20 year old disabled daughter in 2005.
The council said it had to "consider the environmental impact" and "any trip hazards that may be caused".
Ms Blackwood said: "It's just such a shock I can't have these mementos where she is.
"You want to have the peace and go there and feel she's still with me."
Stewart Edward, Ms Blackwood's cousin, added: "Everybody in the cemetery was an individual.
"They lived their lives and their families wish to remember them in particular ways either by leaving flowers or other forms of tributes."
'Tidy and safe'
The town council said rules about ornaments had been in place for a number of years but had only recently started contacting families about its concerns.
Fresh flowers and wreaths with any plastic removed were still permitted, it added.
A sign outside the cemetery reads: "Ivybridge Town Council applies the above rules to ensure the cemetery is kept tidy and safe for all, as well as respecting the environment and wildlife. Thank you in anticipation for your co-operation."