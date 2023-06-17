Paignton blade attack: Man left with life-changing injuries

Devon and Cornwall Police
Devon and Cornwall Police said a weapon was seized at the scene on Torbay Road

A man has suffered potentially life-changing injuries after he was attacked with a blade, police have said.

Police said officers were called to Torbay Road, Paignton, at about 18:20 BST on Friday after reports of an assault.

Devon and Cornwall Police said a weapon was seized at the scene and a local man in his 50s was taken to hospital.

A 29-year-old man from Torbay was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The victim is believed to have suffered "potentially life-changing" injuries, officers added.

The force said anyone with information should get in touch.

