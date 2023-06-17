Paignton blade attack: Man left with life-changing injuries
- Published
A man has suffered potentially life-changing injuries after he was attacked with a blade, police have said.
Police said officers were called to Torbay Road, Paignton, at about 18:20 BST on Friday after reports of an assault.
Devon and Cornwall Police said a weapon was seized at the scene and a local man in his 50s was taken to hospital.
A 29-year-old man from Torbay was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
The victim is believed to have suffered "potentially life-changing" injuries, officers added.
The force said anyone with information should get in touch.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.