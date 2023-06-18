The Devon and Cornwall Police tractor named Optimus Crime
Meet Optimus Crime - Devon and Cornwall Police's crimefighting tractor.
The big-wheeled vehicle has formally been named following a competition held by the force.
The winning moniker came from four-year-old Rueben - a fan of The Transformers from which he drew inspiration for his fun pun.
The shape-changing robots feature a character named Optimus Prime, leader of the Autobots.
The force has not confirmed whether the rural member of its vehicular fleet can sprout mechanical arms and legs like its fictional counterpart.
The force said it received more than 500 entries for the naming competition.
The tractor, which was revealed at the Devon County Show, is on loan to officers to help with "rural engagement".
It will join Dorset Police's tractor - aptly named Robo Crop.