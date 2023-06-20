Trial road closures given the go-ahead in Exeter
- Published
Trial road closures will go-ahead in two parts of Exeter with the aim of encouraging people to walk more, the council has confirmed.
Councillors on the Exeter Highways Committee approved the £190,000 scheme on Tuesday which will last for 18 months.
It will see road closures in the Heavitree and Whipton areas.
Devon County Council said it would ensure "all properties would remain accessible by car".
Planters and bollards are among objects being used on residential streets to stop vehicles passing through.
In the agenda for the Exeter Highways and Traffic Orders Committee meeting, a statement said: "This [the plans] aims to create a safer and more attractive environment for walking, wheeling and cycling while ensuring that all properties would remain accessible by car.
"Traffic volumes will be significantly reduced on the residential streets, by removing most 'through' vehicular traffic, i.e. traffic not travelling to or from properties in Heavitree and Whipton, but rather using residential streets to travel between boundary roads."
Labour councillor Danny Barnes, chair of the committee, said: "More than 2,000 vehicles travel along many of these residential streets every day and this deters local people from cycling or walking.
"We have been engaging with the local people since 2020 and it is clear that from what they have told us that the amount of traffic and the lack of priority for walking and cycling is a concern."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.