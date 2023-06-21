Serious crash closes A38 between Plympton and Plymouth
- Published
The A38 westbound is closed between Plympton and Plymouth in Devon due to a crash.
Devon and Cornwall Police said emergency services had attended the incident at 03:00 BST on Wednesday.
The road remains closed while police carry out collision investigations.
A spokesperson said: "Due to the seriousness of this collision and work required at scene, the closure is expected to remain in place into the morning."
Drivers were advised to follow a diversion by leaving the A38 at Deep Lane, turning on to the B3146 and following the Marsh Mills junction to re-join the A38.
