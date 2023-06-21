Hundreds join summer solstice sunrise swim in Plymouth
- Published
More than 200 people joined a sunrise swim in Plymouth to celebrate the summer solstice.
Swimmers were able to hit the water from 04:45 BST, an early morning first for Tinside Lido's sea pool.
The temperature was 23C (73F) in the pool but some swimmers celebrated the longest day with a dip in the sea.
Julian Egan, Tinside Lido centre manager, said: "It's the first time we've done this and what a phenomenal success it is.
"People are coming in and they love it, we've been blessed by the weather, today's a little different but hopefully the sun will come out in a minute."
He said their decision to open early had been in response to "several requests" to mark the the end of spring and start of summer.
But the sunrise swim could become a longer-term feature, he added.
Mr Egan added: "I think we are going to look at doing early morning swims at least once a week, see how popular that it is and see if we can expand from there."
Across Devon, people celebrated the solstice with other events including a swim at Westward Ho!, and walks on Dartmoor.