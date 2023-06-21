Hundreds join summer solstice sunrise swim in Plymouth

Tinside Lido
More than 200 swimmers took to the pool and sea in Plymouth to mark the summer solstice

More than 200 people joined a sunrise swim in Plymouth to celebrate the summer solstice.

Swimmers were able to hit the water from 04:45 BST, an early morning first for Tinside Lido's sea pool.

The temperature was 23C (73F) in the pool but some swimmers celebrated the longest day with a dip in the sea.

Julian Egan, Tinside Lido centre manager, said: "It's the first time we've done this and what a phenomenal success it is.

"People are coming in and they love it, we've been blessed by the weather, today's a little different but hopefully the sun will come out in a minute."

There were more than 200 swimmers at Tinside Lido for the event

He said their decision to open early had been in response to "several requests" to mark the the end of spring and start of summer.

But the sunrise swim could become a longer-term feature, he added.

Mr Egan added: "I think we are going to look at doing early morning swims at least once a week, see how popular that it is and see if we can expand from there."

Tinside Lido was a popular venue to celebrate the summer solstice

Across Devon, people celebrated the solstice with other events including a swim at Westward Ho!, and walks on Dartmoor.

