Toddler dies in incident on Devon farm
- Published
A toddler has died in an incident on a farm.
Devon and Cornwall Police said a two-year-old girl died on farmland in the Lifton area of Devon on Friday at about 19:00 BST.
Police attended the incident and said the girl was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.
The Health and Safety Executive has launched an investigation and an inquest will be held at a later date.
"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries remain ongoing on behalf of HM Coroner," a police spokesperson said.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.