Three more arrested after woman hit by suspected stolen car in Devon
Three more teenagers have been arrested after a woman was hit by a suspected stolen car near Exeter on Wednesday.
Police received reports of a car being driven erratically near Lower Harrington Lane at about 12:00 BST.
A woman in her 30s was taken to hospital, and an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Three younger teenagers have also been arrested on suspicion of the same offence, the police said on Thursday.
Devon and Cornwall Police believe the car had been stolen from the Exeter area, and all four remain in custody.
The police said the car involved failed to stop for officers and the force has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following the incident.
The woman's injuries are described as serious but not life threatening.
The force urged anyone with any information to contact them.
