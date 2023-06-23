Exeter trial road closures divides opinion
The expansion of traffic-calming measures in Exeter has divided opinion.
The council confirmed this week trial road closures would go ahead in the Heavitree and Whipton areas, with the aim of encouraging people to walk more.
Supporters of the low-traffic areas said it would help make the streets safer.
However, taxi drivers said they were not consulted and are concerned it could lead to longer and costlier journeys for passengers.
'Inundated with traffic'
Councillors on the Exeter Highways Committee approved the £190,000 scheme, which will last for 18 months, on Tuesday.
Devon County Council said it would ensure "all properties would remain accessible by car".
Planters and bollards are among objects being used on residential streets to stop vehicles passing through.
Sarah Beare, a resident in Heavitree, said the scheme would help cut down on excessive traffic movements.
She said: "Traffic has increased so much and there's speeding along our road. It's 20mph streets and no-one ever sticks to it."
Councillor Martin Pearce (Labour) said the area had become a rat run.
"There are many streets in that area where there are more than 2,000 vehicle movements a day," he said.
"These are residential streets. This is where people live, where children try and walk to go to the park and go to school.
"They've been inundated with traffic, using it as a cut through to get from one area of the city to another."
'Doesn't really work'
Others, however, said the scheme was causing division.
One said: "It's been one of the most divisive issues that I've come across since I've lived here really. People are very passionate about it."
Another said: "It's a great idea in principle but it doesn't really work, does it? The traffic goes into another street and then that gets blocked."
Amir Mossadegh, chairman of the St David's Taxi Association, said road closures would lead to more expensive trips for commuters.
"It would be better, before they make such a decision, to consult with the trade," he said.
"We've got experience - we know what the consequence of that is going to be."