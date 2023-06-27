Leak to be fixed after water 'gushes' down road in Plymouth
Urgent repairs are set to be carried out after a "stream" of water was seen leaking down a road in Plymouth.
Resident Janice Rowland said she was "concerned" about the water "gushing down the road" near Almeria Court, Plympton.
She said the leak had been going on for "about six days" and said she was "annoyed" as "there's supposed to be a hosepipe ban".
South West Water said it would send a team on Tuesday for an "urgent repair".
The water firm made no comment regarding how long it had been aware of the leak.
South West Water has put a hosepipe ban in place across Cornwall and large parts of Devon.
