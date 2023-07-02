Devon council criticises plan to end DIY waste charge
A move to abolish charging for DIY waste at recycling centres has been criticised by Devon councillors.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) will stop charging to dispose of items like baths, carpets and plasterboard.
The move had "overwhelming public support", it said, claiming it would deter fly-tipping.
But a Devon councillor said it was unfair to potentially shift the cost to council tax payers.
It comes after the Local Government Association (LGA) said the costs would be passed on, for example through higher council tax.
Roger Croad, conservative councillor for Ivybridge, said: "It doesn't seem right that all council tax payers should have to pay for waste from people who can afford to carry out home improvements.
"There will be many residents who will feel aggrieved at [this]."
'Financial burden'
Devon County Council, like many other local authorities, introduced charges for some DIY waste in response to cuts to government funding.
The council said removing these charges will cost about £1 million in lost revenue and could lead to reduced opening hours at recycling sites.
The authority would have to consider the "impact on our budget and our service", Mr Croad added.
Earlier this month, environment minister Rebecca Pow said the government wanted to make it as "easy as possible" for people to dispose of waste properly by "removing the financial burden".
However, Devon's opposition leader Julian Brazil, Lib Dem councillor for Kingsbridge, criticised the move.
"It's disappointing that once again central government is telling us how to run our services," he said.
The change is due to come into force later this year.