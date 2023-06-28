Plymouth painting exchange marks artist anniversary
A portrait by the artist Sir Joshua Reynolds has been moved from Saltram's saloon for the first time in 250 years.
To celebrate 300 years since Sir Reynolds' birth, his painting Mrs John Parker is in an exhibition at The Box museum.
It is one of two paintings to be loaned by the National Trust site in Devon, while Saltram has been loaned a work by Lynette Yiadom-Boakye in return.
Victoria Pomery, CEO at The Box, said they were "delighted" with the project.
She added: "Saltram's grand portrait of Theresa Parker is the first painting visitors see when they arrive in the exhibition and it looks stunning post-conservation. "
The portrait of the Hon Theresa Parker, a designer and art patron, has been loaned to The Box along with Reynold's portrait of Francesco Bartolozzi, a Florentine engraver.
Both are now part of exhibition Reframing Reynolds: A Celebration.
The National Trust said: "This is the first time in 250 years that Reynolds' full-length portrait of his patron and friend Theresa Parker has been displayed outside of Saltram's Saloon - the place for which it was commissioned - since its completion and display at the Royal Academy of Arts in 1733."
In return, The Box has loaned Saltram To Tell them Where It's Got To.
Ms Yiadom-Boakye's work is inspired by "invented people created from found images and her imagination", the National Trust said.
Ms Pomery added: "Lynette Yiadom-Boakye has received great acclaim for her paintings in recent years, and we hope audiences to Saltram House will enjoy making the connections between her work and the other historic paintings it's displayed alongside."
The Box exhibition will run from 24 June to 29 October 2023.
The Theresa Parker portrait will be returned to Saltram in 2024.