Water snake rescued from Tinside lido
- Published
A barred grass snake has been rescued from Tinside Lido in Plymouth.
Ben Squance, from Plymouth Reptile and Aquatic shop, was asked to recover the non-venomous snake after it appeared for a swim at the outdoor pool.
It comes as the RSPCA warned that snakes become more active in the heat and for pet owners to check enclosures are secure.
Mr Squance said he thought it could have been washed into the pool or possibly been dropped by a bird.
"Although I believe there are some on the Hoe foreshore area, so could have come from there," he said.
"After some TLC back at base to wash off any irritants he was released into a safe location in Plymbridge where there is a native population, so this will add a fresh bloodline to the population keeping them healthy."
Last year the RSPCA received 34 reports involving snakes in need of help in Devon with the highest number of calls coming in the summer months.
RSPCA senior scientific officer Evie Button, said: "This is not surprising, as snakes become more active during hot weather - so as the UK continues to swelter this summer, we're braced for another influx of calls."
Ms Button said many of the snakes the RSPCA's officers were called to collect were thought to be escaped pets.
"Exotic pets such as snakes often end up in the RSPCA's care after people realise they're not easy to care for, or the novelty wears off," she added.
