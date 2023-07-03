Devon M5 roadworks to disrupt overnight journeys

The viaduct carries the M5 over the Exeter to Plymouth railway line and the A379 Exminster bypass.During the overnight closures, M5 traffic will be diverted via the A379 through Exeter, while traffic connecting to the A30 will be diverted via the A379 and B2123.Terry Robinson, engineering manager for National Highways, said: "We appreciate roadworks can be frustrating, we apologise in advance for any inconvenience and thank drivers for their patience while we carry out this essential repair work."