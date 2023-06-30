Armada Way: Tree stumps removed in city centre clean-up
Tree stumps have been removed in Plymouth city centre three months after a controversial felling scheme was halted in the middle of the night.
The city council said it was removing the stumps, resurfacing and pulling back fencing in a bid to "carefully and safely" clean up Armada Way.
An ecologist was supervising the work due to concerns over nesting birds in the felled trees, the council said.
An injunction prevents the council from removing the felled trees.
The injunction was won by campaign group Save the Trees of Armada Way (Straw).
On Thursday, the High Court rejected the council's application to have a judicial review of the decision to cut down the trees thrown out.
The authority said the removal of the tree stumps complied with the injunction as a number of steps to protect nesting birds were being taken.
The precautions include processing of stumps in a "buffer zone" that includes acoustic fencing around grinding machines to minimise noise.
Councillor Tudor Evans, the council leader, said the new administration wanted to "sort out the current mess".
He added: "I know that local traders are frustrated at the length of time it is taking to clean it up and the impact it is having on their businesses.
"By removing the stumps, we will be able to further pull back the fencing, enabling even more space and access to shops."
Alison White, from Straw, said the felled trees needed to remain on Armada Way until the end of the bird nesting season in August.
She said she wanted to see the trees that were saved from felling retained as part of any modification of regeneration plans.
"The council have now said they are going to redesign or modify the plan so we have said we would like them to keep the remaining trees, obviously, and consult further with the public," she said.
"While the legal case is going on, they have got time."
A total of 110 trees were felled on 14 March after the Conservative former council leader Richard Bingley signed an executive order for the felling to go ahead as part of the renewal project.
It was halted at about 01:00 GMT the next day following the High Court order, which campaigners said prevented 20 trees from being cut down.
