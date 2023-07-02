Police appeal after rape reported at Paignton pier
An investigation has been launched after a report of a rape near a seaside pier in Devon, police said.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the incident happened near the pier in Paignton on Thursday between 10:30 and 11:30 BST.
Police have released images of a man they would like to speak to and they urged anyone who knows the man to contact them.
They also appealed for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.
The female victim was being supported by specially-trained officers, police added.
