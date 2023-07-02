Yarcombe crash: Man dies after collision on A30
- Published
A man in his 30s has died after a collision on a major road in Devon.
Devon and Cornwall Police attended the single-vehicle crash on Saturday on the A30 near the village of Yarcombe.
The man, who was from the Somerset area, was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.
Police said the crash involved a white Ford Fiesta and they are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information to come forward.
