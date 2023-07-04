Plymouth shooting: Campaigner criticises government response
A woman whose sister and nieces were shot dead in Sussex says the government's response to recommendations following a shooting in Plymouth is "shocking".
Emma Ambler's twin sister Kelly Fitzgibbons and her two daughters were killed in Sussex in 2020 by partner Robert Needham who then killed himself.
In Plymouth, a coroner called for major reform after a mass shooting in 2021.
Policing Minister Chris Philp said most recommendations were being considered.
Jake Davison, 22, used a legally-held shotgun to kill his mother Maxine Davison, 51, and four others before shooting himself in the Keyham area of the city on 12 August 2021.
Three-year-old Sophie Martyn, her father, Lee, 43, Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66, were all killed.
Ms Ambler, who is from Birmingham and fighting for changes to UK gun laws, said she was disappointed by the government's legal response to the tragedy.
Her sister Kelly and nieces Ava and Lexi were shot dead by Needham who also used a legally-held gun.
She said: "I think it's shocking - the response [the government] made to a number of really important recommendations, and the fact it feels like they've just discounted one of them, is really upsetting and I feel really angry about it.
"We absolutely do not have the toughest gun laws in the world."
The government rejected the coroner's recommendation to align shotgun and firearms legislation, and to change the wording of the law.
However, ministers agreed to create a mandatory training for firearms licensing units and review applicant fees, which could increase substantially to meet the costs of issuing licences.
'Consult openly'
Other proposals are subject to a public consultation that ends on 23 August.
Ms Ambler said she feared the consultation was a "tokenistic activity" that would not lead to "serious changes".
She encouraged Mr Philp to meet with her and other campaigners to discuss gun reform.
"He might understand that some very small changes could make a hell of a lot of difference," she said.
Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday, Mr Philp said the "vast majority" of the recommendations were being "openly and neutrally" considered.
"The government doesn't have a position - it will consult openly and respond once we've got people's replies to the consultation," he said.
