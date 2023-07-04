Dartmoor homes evacuated after gardener finds metal object
People were evacuated from their homes after a gardener reported finding a grenade, which later turned out to be a piece of metal, experts have said.
Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called to Two Bridges Road, in Princetown, on Dartmoor, at lunchtime on Tuesday.
A 50m (164ft) cordon was put in place and about 20 homes evacuated.
The Royal Navy's Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit removed the object and later confirmed it was not a device.
A Royal Navy spokeswoman added: "The Devonport Bomb Disposal Unit were called to the scene but the metal found was non-ordnance."
Police said the cordon was lifted at about 13:30 BST when residents were allowed to return to their properties.
