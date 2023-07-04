Dartmoor prison officer taken hostage by inmate
A prison was locked down after an officer was take hostage by an inmate, the government confirmed.
The lockdown at HMP Dartmoor started on Tuesday morning and lasted into the afternoon, a Ministry of Justice (MoJ) spokesperson confirmed.
No-one was hurt during the incident at the site in Princetown, Devon.
"Thanks to the efforts of our staff, the incident at HMP Dartmoor has been safely resolved," the spokesperson added.
They also confirmed a policy to punish prisoners who break the rules.
The BBC has asked the MoJ exactly how long the incident lasted and how it was resolved.
The prison is a closed category C - for prisoners who are not expected to make a determined escape attempt.
