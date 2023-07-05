Man suffers serious injuries in A361 crash near Dean Cross
A man has suffered serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash in north Devon.
The crash happened on the A361 near Dean Cross at about 23:15 BST on Wednesday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The road between Braunton and Mullacott Cross was closed to allow for the overturned vehicles to be cleared.
Officers said one man was taken to hospital with serious injuries which were not life-threatening.
Devon County Council said diversions were in place but it advised motorists to avoid the area if possible.
