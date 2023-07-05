Police concerned for welfare of missing Plymouth girl, 15
Devon and Cornwall Police are "growing increasingly concerned" for the welfare of a teenage girl from Plymouth.
Maddy Bennett, 15, was last seen at about 13:00 BST on 3 July walking from Manor Street towards King Street with a young male.
The force said she is a white female, with long red hair, who was last seen wearing a light green vest top, blue jeans and black and white trainers.
Police have urged anyone with information to contact them.
