Police probe after Dartmoor prison officer taken hostage
- Published
An inmate who was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment has been released from police custody without charge pending further investigations.
Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called to assist at the prison where they arrested a 35-year-old man.
The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said no-one was hurt in the incident and the man had been returned to custody.
They declined to comment further.
The prison, in Princetown, Devon, is a category C prison - for inmates who are not expected to make a determined escape attempt.
