Consultation on speed reduction plans in Alphington
Opinions are due to be sought on plans to reduce speeds, increase parking and improve walking facilities in the Exeter suburb of Alphington.
A three-week consultation will be carried out by Devon County Council to ask residents their views.
The plans cover Church Road and Chudleigh Road, between Alphin Brook roundabout and the double roundabout.
Councillor Andrea Davis said it would make "active travel a more attractive option".
More than £55m has been awarded by the government to pay for the improvements.
'Not in stone'
The proposals include pavement widening, measures to reduce traffic speeds, changes to existing parking and increased parking provision.
Ms Davis, the Conservative councillor for Combe Martin Rural, said: "We are delivering vital highways infrastructure to make it easier to walk and cycle to the new homes, jobs and school once they have been delivered.
"Each of the proposals presented in the consultation aims to slow vehicle speeds in Alphington."
She added the plans were "not set in stone" and the council wanted to hear what people thought.
She said: "The results will give us a better idea of the level of support for each proposal and will inform our next steps."
The consultation is open until 26 July, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A number of changes have been made to Exeter's roads recently.
A £1m scheme to turn Magdalen Road into a one-way route for vehicles has just been completed while a similar one is now being constructed on Queen Street in the city centre.
Last month, trial changes to residential streets in Heavitree and Whipton were agreed.
It will involve a number of bollards and planters being installed to block off some roads to reduce through-traffic and boost cycling and walking.