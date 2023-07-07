Exeter recycling staff pay stray cat's vet bill after gull attack
- Published
Recycling centre employees who saved a stray cat from a gull attack raised £100 for her treatment.
Staff at Exton Road Recycling Centre, Exeter, said the cat, which they named Pudding, was attacked and chased by the birds on Monday and then narrowly missed being hit by a bus.
Pudding had a flesh wound and was given stitches and antibiotics, paid for by staff.
Exeter City Council said it believed the gulls were being territorial.
After she was injured staff kept Pudding safe at the depot and called Cats Protection.
The charity assessed her and said despite her ordeal she was "clearly a happy cat".
Phil Punnett the deputy manager of the charity's Exeter Axhayes Adoption Centre said some cats like Pudding "prefer an active and outdoor life where they can be independent yet still enjoy the care and attention which comes from living around people".
He added: "Pudding is regularly vet checked, microchipped, well cared for and has a warm and safe indoor shelter at the centre.
"We were pleased she has made a good recovery from her injuries and is now happily settled back in the place she calls home."
'Heart-breaking'
Zena, who works for the council in Exton Road, said Pudding had become "a member of the team".
"She loves a cuddle and she comes and sits on my lap when I eat my lunch outside," she said.
"I was so worried when she got hurt, but I've just been to see her in the recycling centre - where she's recovering while on antibiotics - and she trotted over to me all happy.
"She wanted to follow me back when I left and it was quite heart-breaking to leave her.
"Hopefully she'll be up to popping round soon and the crews can all give her some fuss.
"It says a lot about our guys that they all wanted to chip in to pay for her vet bill."
