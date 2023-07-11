Barnstaple Pannier Market to partially re-open
A historic pannier market is to open its doors to traders once again after months of improvement works.
The market in Barnstaple is to partially reopen on 1 August.
The location closed in January to allow refurbishments to take place as part of an £11m investment in the town centre.
Once completed, the work aims to transform the market building into a flexible space allowing for more varied markets, cultural events and community gatherings.
It is one of four regeneration projects in the town funded by the Government's national Future High Streets Fund programme
Malcolm Prowse, lead member for economic development and regeneration at North Devon Council, said: "The first phase of reopening of the Barnstaple Pannier Market is a hugely significant milestone in the Market Quarter project.
"Despite the challenges faced in bringing this beautiful historic market back to its full glory, we are incredibly proud of the progress made and, once all the work has been complete, we believe the market will once again become a hub of community life."
Improvement work on the building has been delayed by several issues, including nesting gulls and rotten timbers.
The refurbished market is due to re-open fully in mid-September.
