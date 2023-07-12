New commission to tackle Devon's housing crisis
Homelessness, affordability and second homes in Devon are among issues to be tackled by a new commission of experts, councillors and parliamentarians.
The Devon Housing Commission has been given the task of "making a case to Government" on how to approach the "housing crisis" in the region.
The University of Exeter and local authorities across Devon, Plymouth and Torbay will manage and fund it.
Lord Best, commission chair, said it would be a "powerful voice".
He added: "By bringing together those with a major role across the county the commission will be a powerful voice for the importance of good quality housing for health and the economy.
"The commission will allow us to fully understand the origins of current pressures and look for innovative solutions from collective local action or significant policy change."
'A clear picture'
In 2021, Devon County Council leader Councillor John Hart said rising house prices and a lack of rental properties had resulted in a housing crisis.
A "shortage of appropriate homes" is continuing to impact people's health and the economy, a spokesperson for Exeter University said.
The commission has been tasked with making a case for how "decent housing" can have an impact on the county's "prosperity, economic growth and social mobility".
It will seek views from communities in Devon which the university said would inform the case it makes to government.
Also in its remit will be homelessness, housing affordability, how to create attractive communities, integrating housing with health and care, the impact of short-term letting, holiday accommodation, student housing and second homes, the university said.
The commission would also be looking at how to deliver affordable housing in rural communities while protecting the environment.
Councillor Mandy Ewings, leader of West Devon Borough Council and chair of the Devon Housing Task Force which has created the commission, said it was a "real opportunity" to bring together people and expertise.
