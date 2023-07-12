Bravery nomination for officers stabbed on duty
- Published
Two Devon police officers who were injured while tackling a knife-wielding man have been nominated for an award.
PC Timothy Willett and PC Darren Brimacombe have been put forward for a National Police Bravery Award.
A "frenzied" attack in 2021 by a man who had "committed a domestic assault" left them both with injuries including stab wounds and a near-severed nose.
Richie Poole, chair of Devon and Cornwall Police Federation, praised their "professionalism and bravery".
He added: "This case brings into sharp relief the very real danger that police officers face every day, even in an area as safe as Devon."
The officers' ordeal began on the night of 8 July 2021, in Princetown, Devon, when a man was reported to be on Dartmoor, "despondent, under the influence of alcohol" and carrying razor blades.
He had, according to the force, left his home after "committing a domestic assault".
The man was known to PC Willett and PC Brimacombe who "recognised the safeguarding risk to his partner", police said.
When they found the man in his car, drinking from a bottle, they tried to calm him down.
But police said he "swung at PC Willett with a knife" before bursting from the car to attack PC Brimacombe, "repeatedly stabbing him as they grappled on the ground".
A police spokesperson said: "The officer suffered lacerations to his scalp and face, the end of his nose was nearly severed and a stab wound to the arm caused a significant arterial bleed."
'Psychological damage'
PC Willett pulled the man from his injured colleague, suffering stab wounds to his forearm and finger injuries as he "wrestled the blade" away.
The attacker was Tasered and cuffed by the officers and, when back-up arrived, PC Brimacombe's heavily-bleeding arm needed a tourniquet.
Both officers required hospital treatment and surgery.
When arrested, the attacker was found to be twice the drink drive limit, police said.
At court, he admitted two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent, as well as affray and assault on a previous occasion.
He was sentenced to 12 years at Truro Crown Court where Judge Simon Carr described the attack as "frenzied", adding: "The psychological damage has been immense".
The man had previously been found guilty of four sexual offences against a child for which he was sentenced to a further eight years.
The officers, who were both awarded a Chief Constable's Commendation, have not returned to patrol duties but are in other "critical roles", police said.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.