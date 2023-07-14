Glendinning School: Fears over axing of sixth form plan
Some parents are urging a special school not to press ahead with scrapping a plan to open a new sixth form.
Glendinning Academy, which has a capacity of 120 pupils in Newton Abbot, Devon, is consulting on the change.
The Wave Multi Academy Trust, which runs the school, said it was doubtful the school could offer enough subjects for sixth form, known as Key Stage 5.
But some families said there was a lack of provision elsewhere in the county.
Robert Gasson, chief executive of the trust, said: "We have a huge range of pupils needs, much wider than we originally envisaged in the school.
"So, trying to meet that huge, wide variety of need at Key Stage five is going to be a real challenge.
"We're doing this consultation to see what we can offer and if we are going to be part of that Key Stage 5 offer and if not, what is there for young people."
Anna Gidman said her 13-year-old son at the school had had a "very difficult time" in mainstream schooling because of "complex needs".
She said: "We chose this school and the aim was that this would be his last school.
"It's going to be a disaster because there isn't the provision for post-16 provision for children with complex needs."
Devon County Council has been invited to comment.