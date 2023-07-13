Boy, 16, in court charged over Blundell's School attacks

Blundell's School, TivertonR-Jay/Alamy/PA Wire
The incident happened at Blundell's School in Tiverton, Devon

A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of two boys at a private school in Devon.

Two students and a staff member were injured at Blundell's School in Tiverton on 9 June.

The teenager, from Tiverton, faces two counts of attempted murder relating to two youths, and one charge of grievous bodily harm with intent against school worker Henry Roffe-Silvester.

The boy, who cannot be named, appeared before Exeter Crown Court on Thursday.

He appeared via video link from a young offenders institute wearing a light grey T-shirt and spoke only to confirm his name and that he understood proceedings.

Judge Peter Johnson said the trial on 4 December would be presided over by a High Court judge but one had not been assigned yet.

The judge set a date of 6 October when the boy will be asked to enter a plea.

