South West Water among worst in England for pollution - report
- Published
South West Water (SWW) has been rated as among the worst water companies in England for water pollution.
The company was given two stars, out of a possible four, in the annual Environmental Performance Assessment report for 2022.
It is an improvement on the previous rating of one star but the Environment Agency (EA) said the level of pollution remained "unacceptable".
SWW said it was "taking action" on addressing environmental issues.
The EA report assesses England's nine water companies on pollution incidents, self-reporting and water resources management.
Overall, SWW was ranked at the bottom of national performance tables - alongside Anglian Water, Thames Water, Wessex Water and Southern Water.
It found SWW assets were involved in a total of 108 pollution incidents in 2022, down from 151 in 2021.
In 2022, two of the pollution incidents were deemed to be serious - one relating to a foul sewer and another to a rising main - down from eight in 2021.
SWW self-reported 78% of pollution incidents in 2022, up from 68% in 2021, according to the report.
'Robust regulation'
Ofwat, the UK's water watchdog, is also investigating the company over the accuracy of data it provides on leakages and its treatment of sewage.
It comes as customers endure an ongoing hosepipe ban across Cornwall and most of Devon due to low reservoir levels.
Clarissa Newell, from the EA, said SWW still had work to do to address issues but she recognised there were signs of improvement.
"We are seeing the start of a positive shift in culture under new leadership within SWW," she said.
"We will continue to apply robust regulation and conduct thorough performance reviews to ensure this momentum is maintained.
"There is still much work to be done."
The EA added it was "unacceptable to still be seeing this level of pollution" despite the "modest improvements".
'Significant reductions'
Susan Davy, chief executive of the Pennon Group, which owns SWW, said the utility had delivered the greatest reduction in pollution incidents across the industry.
"I said we would improve and we have," she said.
"SWW has delivered the greatest reduction in total waste water pollution incidents across the sector, by some way.
"The plan is working and we remain on track to becoming a four-star company by the end of 2024.
"One pollution [incident] is one too many, and we continue to achieve significant reductions year on year."
She added the company was also "taking action on wider environmental issues" - including storm overflows and coastal bathing water quality.
"Over the next two years, we have committed a record £750 million investment to continue to make necessary improvements," she said.