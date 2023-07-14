Co Cars and Co Bikes collapses into administration
- Published
An electric bike and car-sharing company has collapsed into administration due to a lack of income.
Exeter-based Co Cars and Co Bikes said its car club and e-bike rental service would stop trading on Friday.
It said a range of issues including fuel prices, changes in travel habits, vandalism and supply chain issues made it "impossible" to remain viable.
The company, founded in 2005, offered "on-demand" e-bike and car rental in Exeter, Truro, Falmouth and Plymouth.
It said its on-street e-bike scheme in Exeter was the first in the UK to be offered city-wide.
Nic Eversett, managing director of Co Cars Limited, said it had become increasingly difficult for the company to meet its costs - particularly after the pandemic.
"Post-Covid, changes in travel habits, exacerbated by the cost-of-living crisis and drop in demand for business travel, have significantly impacted utilisation and revenue," he said.
"These factors have been aggravated by high fuel prices and energy costs, contributing to greatly increased internal costs.
"Furthermore, vandalism of the bikes and supply chain issues (especially for e-bikes) have made it impossible for us to keep enough of the fleet on the road to make the business viable."
Mr Eversett said the company had failed to attract sufficient additional funding to keep trading.
He said insolvency experts Milsted Langdon LLP had been appointed to find a buyer to keep all or part of the business open.
"We are devastated that Co Cars Limited won't continue but we are proud to have helped reduce pollution and congestion on our streets whilst also increasing active travel," he added.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.