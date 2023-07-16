Torbay appeal for more dementia carers to open up homes
- Published
An innovative dementia day care service wants to take on more hosts who will open up their homes.
The Filo Project matches small groups of older people with early to moderate dementia with hosts for a day as an alternative to traditional day centres.
It has six hosts across Torquay, Paignton and Brixham and is looking for more people to join.
Hosts are carefully selected and trained by The Filo Project and receive a fee for their work.
Hosts collect clients from their homes, drive them to their own home, prepare a home-cooked lunch and engage them in activities that suit their interests and abilities, such as baking, singing or crafting.
The Filo Project also supports clients' families by helping them access local health and social care systems and the financial assistance they may be eligible for.
The aim is to reduce isolation of people with dementia and their carers.
"Hosting can be physically and emotionally challenging but incredibly rewarding," said Dr Liz Dennis, Filo Project co-founder.
"You need to be friendly, creative, curious and enjoy socialising with older people but you don't need to have worked in care before."
Hosts come from all walks of life, she said.
"We have people with backgrounds in teaching, nursing, the creative industries and hospitality.
"It's more important to have an understanding and enjoyment of people, to be open minded and to have a caring nature than previous care experience, as we provide full training."