Six Dawlish community minibuses destroyed in arson attack
Six community transport minibuses have been destroyed in an arson attack.
Officers called the attack in Barton Surgery, Dawlish, Devon an "appalling act of vandalism".
A seventh Dawlish Community Transport minibus which was damaged in the attack is likely to be written off, said Devon and Cornwall Police.
Officers, who were called at 02:00 BST on Friday, are appealing for dashcam, CCTV and doorbell footage, especially in the Barton Terrace area.
Det Sgt Martin Key said: "These minibuses belong to the local community transport and are vital to the community.
"This is an appalling act of vandalism and we are doing all we can to locate and arrest the person responsible."
Mandy Bach wrote on Facebook: "This is absolutely shocking, so many people rely on their services -hopefully they find out how this has happened."
