Exeter driver, 32, dies in Chulmleigh main road crash
- Published
A 32-year-old driver has been killed in a collision between two cars on a main road, say police.
The Exeter man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the A377 near Leigh Cross, Chulmleigh, in Devon.
The man driving the other car had non life-changing injuries in the crash at about 16:25 BST on Saturday, said Devon and Cornwall Police.
Next of kin of the driver who died have been informed, police say, who have appealed for witnesses to the crash.
The A377 was closed in both directions until about 22:10 BST.
