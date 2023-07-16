Devon cliff railway reopens after death of engineer
- Published
A cliff railway that closed in September after the death of an engineer has reopened.
Babbacombe Cliff Railway takes passengers to and from Oddicombe beach in Torbay, Devon.
It has been closed for 10 months since the person died in what police called an "industrial incident".
Trustees said they had difficulties sourcing materials and labour to carry out repairs and maintenance work on the attraction, which opened in 1926.
The Health and Safety Executive has been notified.
The funicular railway takes passengers 220m (722ft) between Oddicombe beach and the Babbacombe Downs on the cliff top.
Two cars operate, each with a capacity of 40 passengers.
