Sowton pedestrian dies after being hit by car on A30
A 26-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car on a main road, say police.
The man was hit by an Audi at 05:00 BST on Saturday on the A30 at Sowton, near Exeter and died at the scene.
Devon and Cornwall Police said a 35-year-old woman from Honiton was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.
She has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
The force said it would be making a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to prior police contact with the dead man earlier in the day.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash.
The road was fully reopened at about 14:40 BST.
