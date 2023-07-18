No-fault evictions leave Plymouth family 'out of control'
A Plymouth family says they are set to move for the 12th time in 20 years because of current housing laws.
Jessica Whittam, served with a no-fault eviction for her home of three years, said the situation was "out of control" and causing mental health problems.
The charity Citizens Advice said mortgage rate increases, higher taxes and proposed reforms to renting laws are causing more landlords to sell up.
The government said it was trying to build homes and end no-fault evictions.
There has been criticism the entire sector is broken, with families often left without accommodation because of social housing shortages.
Some tenants also claim they are penalised unfairly by no-fault evictions.
Ms Whittam, from Plymouth, said she was having difficulties bringing up her four children without a stable home after being told they have to leave by 1 August.
She said: "I just want a bit of peace to know that the roof over our heads isn't going to be snatched away.
"We're fractured as a family, anxieties are going through the roof... this whole situation is completely out of my control."
Her landlord's letting agent told the BBC that he was making a loss on the rental as mortgage rates had risen, among other costs.
Property experts said the system was "horrendously broken".
Paige Brown, lettings director at Francis Stuart estate agents, said: "The government have created a situation where they rely on private landlords to provide housing to social tenants, but not provided those social tenants with the financial means to rent in the private sector."
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said the situation was "unacceptable" and "everyone is entitled to a decent and safe home".
It added it was working on the Renters' Reform Bill to end no-fault evictions and the government was also determined to improve availability of social housing, being committed to delivering 300,000 new homes a year.
