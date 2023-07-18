Students charged after Exeter graduation protest
- Published
Two students from the University of Exeter have been charged after staging an environmental protest during a graduation ceremony.
Edward Whittingham, 25, from Norwich, was charged with two counts of criminal damage and breach of bail conditions.
Kostja Junglas, 27, from Oxford, was charged with breaching bail conditions.
The protest took place just after 13:00 BST on Monday and was later claimed to be an action by British environmental activist group Just Stop Oil.
Security guards
Mr Whittingham allegedly used a fire extinguisher to spray-paint a university courtyard orange.
Ms Junglas is accused of breaching her bail conditions by attempting to hold up a banner during the demonstration.
Pictures published by the group show one of the protesters being tackled by security guards and later being arrested by police officers while the other was pictured being handcuffed on the ground.
Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement: "Police were called to Exeter University on the afternoon of Monday 17 July, following reports of a protest on the site.
"Units attended and arrests were made."
Both students are expected to appear before Exeter Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.