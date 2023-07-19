Otter spotted in city centre river in Exeter
An otter has been repeatedly spotted coming in and out of a city centre river.
The otter has been seen in daylight by the River Exe which runs through the centre of Exeter and filmed approaching people on the riverside.
Devon Wildlife Trust said it was unusual to see the semi-aquatic mammal in heavily populated areas.
Steve Hussey from the trust said it was a good sign of a possible increase in the number of otters.
Mr Hussey said the animals were usually "shy and elusive" and most active at night.
"So, to have people come forward with daytime sightings on a busy stretch of city centre waterway is unusual," he said.
"It may be that it has become used to being close to the sights and sounds of people and feels happy to be out and about during the day."
Mr Hussey said the otter appeared to be in good health and that its sighting was "a conservation success story".
He said otter numbers had "bounced back" from a decline in the 1970s due to "persecution and poisoning from harmful chemical pollution".
Otters are a protected species in UK law and it is an offence to deliberately kill, injure, disturb or capture them.
Mr Hussey said: "Anyone coming across an otter in similar circumstances should enjoy the wonderful wildlife encounter, but it's important to do so on the animal's terms.
"Do not try and approach or handle the otter. Do not feed it and keep any dogs on a short lead."
