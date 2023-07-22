New bus gate proposed for Exeter city centre
A new bus gate could be installed on one of Exeter's busiest shopping streets allowing buses to travel both ways.
The plans would enable buses to drive south alongside the existing northbound one-way traffic lane on New North Road.
It's hoped it will reduce bus journey times, improve services and cut air pollution in the area.
The scheme - being proposed by Devon County Council - is open for public consultation until 14 August.
Councillor Andrea Davis, Devon's Conservative cabinet member for transport, said: "We want to make it much easier for bus passengers to get to where they need to go and these proposals will support much quicker and more reliable journey times through this area of the city centre."
Supporting the plan, Labour Councillor Su Aves, added: "Families, whose children walk to school, and local residents, have often raised concerns over air pollution levels.
"Devon County Council at last has a proposal to help."
The idea is part of the council's planned improvements to bus services across the county using money from the government for its Bus Service Improvement Plan, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Last year Devon received £14m for bus improvements from Whitehall, less than half the amount it originally bid for.
If the plans are approved, work should start by March 2024.