Housing approved as Cranbrook new town grows
Up to 180 homes are to be built as part of the new town of Cranbrook in East Devon despite more than 100 objections.
East Devon District councillors approved the outline plan near the village of Rockbeare.
Some 15% of the homes will be affordable and the plans include land to be used as a natural green space.
The development prompted more than 100 objections from the public as well as from Rockbeare and Whimple parish councils.
The decision follows the approval of separate plans for 870 new homes at Cranbrook which was confirmed in June.
It was suggested the latest development contravenes the local plan and Rockbeare Neighbourhood Plan, that Cranbrook was originally planned with no building south of the former A30, and it would have an adverse impact on wildlife, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
However, subject to a number of conditions, planning officers recommended approval, deciding it would be an "attractive and legible development, which would integrate well with the natural environment within the site and beyond".
Mike Howe, Independent councillor for the Clyst Valley ward, agreed.
He said: "Our policies here and now dictate the Cranbrook Masterplan overrides the neighbourhood plan of Rockbeare.
"It's the newer document and, as such, it has prominence."
The planning committee voted to approve the plan by eight votes to three.
The new town of Cranbrook was originally touted as an "eco-trailblazer" by East Devon District Council when work began in 2011.